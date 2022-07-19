Lex Park Library to Host Free Screenings of Film ‘Paper Tigers’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Violence, Injury, & Trauma action team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and the Early Childhood Advisory Council will host two free showings of the film “Paper Tigers,” a documentary about a high school that has radically changed its approach to disciplining students, and in the process has become a promising model for how to break the cycles of poverty, violence, and poor health.

Screenings will be offered on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 5 pm and Saturday, July 30, at 1 pm at the Lexington Park Library at 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd. in Lexington Park. Each showing will include a guided discussion for attendees after viewing, refreshments, and local resources on adverse childhood experiences.

To register, click here.

“Paper Tigers” is a close look into the lives of students at a school that specializes in educating traumatized youth. Set in the rural community of Walla Walla, WA, the film examines the inspiring promise of Trauma-Informed Communities in healing youth struggling with Adverse Childhood Experiences. Using a combination of verite and revealing diary cam footage, “Paper Tigers” is a testament to how caring adults can help break the cycle of adversity in a young person’s life.

The film is directed and produced by James Redford with executive producer Karen Pritzker through KPJR Films LLC.

“This powerful documentary spotlights the impact of adverse childhood experiences and the vital role a community has in fostering resilience in its young people,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer.