Lex Park Library Program: Healthy Snacks

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 12, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s 2025 More to Explore program encourages families to explore local parks, farmers markets, and monuments. As a part of the program, the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is offering an event with Shaniqua Cousins for families to learn about whole foods and how to make healthy snacks.

The program will be offered at 2pm July 25 at the Lexington Park Library.

Families can get involved by picking up a passport booklet at any library or by downloading the Beanstack app.

Attendees will receive a free goody bag with helpful resources and fun items.