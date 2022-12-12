Lex Park Library Collecting Hygiene Products

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 12, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Library is collecting hygiene products for those in need this holiday season. The Box It Up! Donation Drive will be going on all day, Wednesday, December 14, at the library at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.

Items may also be dropped off at the libraries in Charlotte Hall and Leonardtown.

Bring new, unopened personal hygiene products to any library location in St. Mary’s County. Items will be donated to local organizations.

Acceptable toiletry donation items:

Deodorant

Lotion

Feminine wash/wipes

Shampoo

Sanitary napkins

Tampons

Panty liners

Toothbrushes

Floss

Toothpaste

Cotton swabs

Bath towels

Mouthwash

Cotton balls

Wash cloths

Soap/body wash

Body spray