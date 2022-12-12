Lex Park Library Collecting Hygiene Products
The Lexington Park Library is collecting hygiene products for those in need this holiday season. The Box It Up! Donation Drive will be going on all day, Wednesday, December 14, at the library at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.
Items may also be dropped off at the libraries in Charlotte Hall and Leonardtown.
Bring new, unopened personal hygiene products to any library location in St. Mary’s County. Items will be donated to local organizations.
Acceptable toiletry donation items:
- Deodorant
- Lotion
- Feminine wash/wipes
- Shampoo
- Sanitary napkins
- Tampons
- Panty liners
- Toothbrushes
- Floss
- Toothpaste
- Cotton swabs
- Bath towels
- Mouthwash
- Cotton balls
- Wash cloths
- Soap/body wash
- Body spray