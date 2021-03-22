Lex Park-California Area Tops Highest-Paying Jobs List

California-Lexington Park, MD, is listed on 247wallst.com’s list of cities with the highest-paying jobs, with a 2019 annual median wage of $63,040. Other details in its report: California/Lexington Park has the most highly concentrated occupation of aerospace engineers (45.8 times more common than national distribution) and the annual wage of area aerospace engineers is $117,660 (national median wage: $116,500). 24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion company, reviewed the annual median wage in 389 metropolitan statistical areas using data from the May 2019 Occupational Employment Statistics program of the Bureau of Labor Statistics to come up with the list.

While criticisms and concerns over the F-35 continue by aviation experts, military leaders and lawmakers, reports The National Interest, an interesting element of the discussions might simply be that the F-35 will not remain as is. The Pentagon and Lockheed have embarked on an ambitious long-term sustainment and development plan for the F-35 called Continuous Capabilities Development and Delivery (C2D2).

GEN CQ Brown, Air Force chief of staff, said last week that a study will be conducted to determine the right mix of fifth-generation and fourth generation fighters should be, reports The National Interest.

The recent news that Lockheed Martin is closing its manufacturing plant in Baltimore County by the end of 2023 underscores what a long run the aircraft industry has enjoyed in Maryland, reports The Baltimore Sun. Construction of the plant began in spring 1929. By June 1930, the first plane, a Navy-commissioned seaplane, was built at the factory in Middle River. “At one point during WWII, the facility became the largest and most advanced aircraft manufacturing complex in the world and was central in the development of Maryland’s aircraft industry,” reads a history published by the Glenn L. Martin State Aviation Museum.

The US Government Accountability Office says that development costs for the F-35 modernization program has grown by $1.9 billion since 2019, reports Defense News, and the effort is expected to extend though 2027. The March 2021 GAO report addresses the F-35 operational testing status, DoD’s Block 4 modernization development schedule, and how the F-35 program office implements key practices for evaluating Agile software development progress.

Hypersonic missiles are shaping up as the next wave of military innovation, reports Forbes, and China is working to network its hypersonic weapons into a smart swarm for coordinated attacks. The face of warfare is changing, reports Observer Research Foundation based in New Delhi, as it cites a US Congressional Research Service report on Emerging Military Technologies.

The US Navy is expected to take delivery this week of its new Block V Tomahawk, an upgraded version of the missile that will ultimately include the ability to target ships at sea at extended ranges, reports Defense News.

DefSec Lloyd Austin made a surprise stop in Afghanistan on Sunday, reports Politico, as top generals warned that the country could fall into chaos if US troops withdraw prematurely.

The Hill reports that Pentagon officials are crafting a fiscal 2022 budget between $704 billion and $708 billion that is essentially flat compared to this year’s funding. The spending request is not expected until May, but top generals have already begun appearances before defense committees in Congress to make their cases for more resources.

The US and South American navies are preparing for the 62nd UNITAS naval exercises to be held in September, reports UPI. UNITAS is the US Navy’s longest-running annual multilateral exercise.

All veterans, their spouses, and caregivers will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine through the Department of Veterans Affairs once doses are made available, reports Military Times.

A Geophysical Research Letters study found that climate change is making summers hotter and longer, while shrinking the three other seasons, reports NBC News. Summers in the Northern Hemisphere could last nearly six months by the year 2100 if global warming continues unchecked, the February 2021 study finds.

A dead Chesapeake Bay blue crab washed ashore in Ireland, Chesapeake Bay Magazine reports. Irish biologists hope there aren’t anymore of them, saying the presence of the blue crab could pose a threat to their native marine life.

With more than 11,500 miles of shoreline on the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, the estuary is like a “huge catcher’s mitt for floating detritus like sea glass,” reports Bay Journal about how sea glass hunting has become a favorite pastime of many.

Ever thought about where the phrase “pushing the envelope” came from? Mentalfloss.com reports it entered the mainstream lexicon in Tom Wolfe’s “The Right Stuff.” Wolfe believes the metaphor might have originated with test pilots at Naval Air Station Pax River.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity has begun work on its 21st home, reports The Baynet. The new recipient is a single-mother of a 6-year-old and an employee at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Ohio state Rep. Mike Loychik (R) wants to rename Mosquito Lake State Park in Cortland, Ohio, as “Donald J. Trump State Park,” reports Fox13.

Contracts:

Solution Engineering Associates Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $17,267,060 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical support services, including software, hardware, and prototype development and analysis in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Flight Control and Flight Dynamics programs. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (75%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (25%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0003).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $2,417,500,565 fixed-price incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2100 to exercise an option for the construction of one Block V Virginia-class submarine with Virginia Payload Module. Electric Boat Corp. will continue to subcontract with Huntington Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (34%); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (14%); Sunnyvale, California (7%); Groton, Connecticut (7%); Annapolis, Maryland (1%); Norfolk, Virginia (1%); Tucson, Arizona (1%); and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (1%), with other efforts performed at various sites (each less than 1%) throughout the US (33%) and other areas outside of the US (1%). Work is expected to be complete by February 2030. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,139,601,847 (79%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $388,281,954 (14%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $174,049,792 (6%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,844,873 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These include funding for previously announced long lead time material and economic ordering quantity material. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Tyto Athene LLC, Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $31,032,919 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide technical direction and labor for engineering, installation, and maintenance of electronic systems and equipment and the respective infrastructure for the Consolidated Cryptologic Program, Defense Cryptologic Program, and Tactical Cryptologic Program in support of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total ceiling value to $34,611,137. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by March 2026; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by September 2026. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (50%); Fort Meade, Maryland (30%); and Oahu, Hawaii (20%). Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract resulted from a full and open competitive solicitation through beta.SAM.gov, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-0008).

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $8,666,992 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-6246, to exercise options for Payload Control System capabilities for Technical Insertion Advanced Processing Build. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,605,071 (99%); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $61,921 (1%) will be obligated at time of award, of which, $61,921 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Centerra Group LLC, Herndon, Virginia, is awarded an $8,513,591 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification for the exercise of the fifth option period under a contract for base operations support services at military and civilian installations in the Republic of Singapore. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $69,668,240. The work to be performed provides for general management and administration services including air operations, operations support supply, housing, facilities support, utilities, base support vehicles, and environmental. Work will be performed in the Republic of Singapore, and the option period is from April 2021 to March 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force); and fiscal 2021 non-appropriated funds in the amount of $7,875,120 for recurring work will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The remaining $42,370 is subject to the availability of funds for the next fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-16-D-3600).

AECOM Technical Services, Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912DR-21-D-0001); Tetra Tech, Huntsville, Alabama (W912DR-21-D-0002); Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania (W912DR-21-D-0003); Arcadis U. S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colorado (W912DR-21-D-0004); Hydrogeologic, Inc., Reston, Virginia (W912DR-21-D-0005); EA-Bay West Joint Venture LLC, Hunt Valley, Maryland (W912DR-21-D-0006); Janus Global Operations LLC, Lenoir City, Tennessee (W912DR-21-D-0007); Pika International Inc., Stafford, Texas (W912DR-21-D-0008); and TLI/MMG JV, Chantilly, Virginia (W912DR-21-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $240,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to perform military munitions response program services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DQ-21-D-4015); FSB-Pond JV, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (W912DQ-21-D-4016); and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912DQ-21-D-4017), will compete for each order of the $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support planning, design and construction for the Air Force Civil Engineering Centers B-21 Beddown mission. Bids were solicited via the internet with ten received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 18, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland, was awarded a $49,781,735 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a variety of technical areas associated with high-speed precision munitions. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 19, 2026. US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-D-0018).

Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Massachusetts, was awarded a $22,619,600 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging in Baltimore Harbor. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Tilghman Island, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $22,619,600 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0010).

Sev1Tech LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia, was awarded an $18,517,886 modification (P00013) to contract W56KGY-19-F-0022 to provide deployable embedded-trainer services for the Distributed Common Ground System-Army. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated $91,614,978 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for multiple weapon systems program support. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-year base contract with three two-year option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-21-D-0087).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,198,486 time and materials, firm-fixed-price task order for Missile Applications and Software Support 3. MASS3 provides agile software development service and continuous, incremental software deliveries for maintenance, sustainment and development requirements in support of the US Strategic Command mission. Work will primarily be performed in Bellevue, Nebraska, and is expected to be completed April 5, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Materiel Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-F-8503).

System High Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,585,675 modification (P00029) to previously awarded task order HR0011-17-F-0001 for program security services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $121,632,368 from $94,046,693. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of March 2022. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $260,000; and fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $19,477,215 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

A&H – Ambica JV LLC, Livonia, Michigan (W912HP-21-D-6000); Doyon Management Services LLC, Lanham, Maryland (W912HP-21-D-6001); HHI Corp., Ogden, Utah (W912HP-21-D-6002); Midnight Sun – Centennial JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (W912HP-21-D-6003); Roundhouse-MV JV, Warner Robins, Georgia (W912HP-21-D-6004); SES Electrical LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W912HP-21-D-6005); TEAM Construction LLC, Jacksonville, North Carolina (W912HP-21-D-6006); Walga Ross Group 3 JV, Joplin, Missouri (W912HP-21-D-6007); A&H – Ambica JV LLC, Livonia, Michigan (W912HP-21-D-6008); Gideon Contracting LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W912HP-21-D-6009); HHI Corp., Ogden, Utah, (W912HP-21-D-6010); Iron Mike Construction LLC, Centennial, Colorado (W912HP-21-D-6011); Midnight Sun – Centennial JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (W912HP-21-D-6012); Roundhouse-MV JV, Warner Robins, Georgia (W912HP-21-D-6013); SES Electrical LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W912HP-21-D-6014); Walga Ross Group 3 JV, Joplin, Missouri (W912HP-21-D-6015); and Macro-Z-Technology Co., Santa Ana, California (W912HP-21-D-6016), will compete for each order of the $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general repair and construction primarily at various defense distribution depots. Bids were solicited via the internet with 33 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

AECOM-Garver JV, Columbus, Ohio (W912DQ-21-D-4007); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DQ-21-D-4009); CDM Federal Programs Corp., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DQ-21-D-4010); HDR Engineering Inc., Omaha, Nebraska (W912DQ-21-D-4011); Merrick & Co., Greenwood Village, Colorado (W912DQ-21-D-4012); WSP-BV JV, Washington, DC (W912DQ-21-D-4013); and Benham – Mead & Hunt, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (W912DQ-21-D-4014), will compete for each order of the $125,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support projects assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District. Bids were solicited via the internet with 24 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 17, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $93,186,001 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5601 to exercise options for sustainment of the Littoral Combat Ship Component-Based Total Ship System – 21st Century program and associated combat system elements. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (84%); Camden, New Jersey (5%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (5%); Deer Creek, Colorado (2%); Manassas, Virginia (1%); Orlando, Florida (1%); and various other locations under 1% (2%), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,150,181 (61%); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,145,335 (38%); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $75,054 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $3,145,335 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Great Eastern Group Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is awarded a $49,299,090 single-award, firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to acquire qualified mariners, laundry and food support services in support of Training Support Vessel Squadron. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total ceiling value to $54,469,339. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by April 2026, if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by October 2026. All work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract resulted from a full and open competitive solicitation through the beta.SAM.gov website, with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-0009).

DynCorp International LLC, Washington, DC, is awarded a $7,544,146 firm-fixed-price modification of a service contract for regional base operations support (BOS) in the Naval District, Washington, DC, area of responsibility. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $184,629,698. The BOS services to be performed include management and administration, supply services, custodial services, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, utility management and transportation services. Work will be performed in Washington, DC; and Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and services (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $1,365,950 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the Option Year One by March 2021. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-2013).

