Leonardtown Rotary Accepting Grant Applications

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 28, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Leonardtown Rotary Club is happy to announce that it is opening its call for grant applications for 2020 from St. Mary’s County nonprofit programs and public services agencies. The deadline for this award period is Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Awards will be announced in May.

A key element of “service above self” as practiced by the Leonardtown Rotary Club is providing grant funds to local agencies and programs that provide humanitarian services, with a focus on health, education, and well-being, to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. This is a competitive grant process and awards typically range between $250 and $500 depending on the need expressed in the application and funding availability.

To be eligible for the 2020 award, applications must be received on or before Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The application is available on the Leonardtown Rotary website or by contacting Joshua Shaffer, Rotary community service director, via email at joshuashaffer1979@yahoo.com. Please include a copy of your IRS nonprofit designation form with the application.

Leonardtown Rotary Club is a participating club in Rotary International.

Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.