Leonardtown Plans First Friday Weekend

Come to Leonardtown for its First Friday Event Weekend in May. In honor of the completion of Leonardtown’s latest mural, “Alice in Leonardtown,” the town will throw a weekend spectacular.

The weekend festivities include the following and much more:

For adults:

The Mad About Leonardtown A&E Cocktail Party & Fundraiser

(Must be 21 or over, limited tickets available)

The town and the Fenwick Inn invite you to join them for an evening of arts and entertainment from 6 to 10 pm First Friday, May 6. It will be a one-of-a-kind celebration featuring performances, magic, and art. The Fenwick Inn will host a CURIOUSER and CURIOUSER cocktail party featuring entertainment (aerial acrobatics, flow artistry, fire dancing, magic, and illusions), charcuterie, specialty drinks and more.

The main event of the evening will be a live and silent auction featuring the works of local artists, destination packages and experiences to help raise funding for Leonardtown’s Arts & Entertainment District. Dine with Lewis Carroll characters, be amazed by thrilling sights, sounds, and tastes, and experience the works of local artists.

For tickets and more information, click here.

For the entire family:

The Alice in Leonardtown A&E Mural Ribbon Cutting and Movie Festival

(This event is free and open to the public – there may be a fee for select activities and food)

Join them on Saturday, May 7, from 7 to 9:30 pm for the unveiling of Leonardtown’s newest mural, “Alice in Leonardtown.” Local artists Tom Rogers and Dan Ropp have created a mural inspired by the Lewis Carroll book and the animated movie about a young girl named Alice who goes on a journey. The mural provides anyone who views it with a visual journey through the wonders of Leonardtown and St. Mary’s County including local landmarks, figures and delicacies.

Following the ribbon cutting will be a free movie screening of the animated classic adaptation of this beloved story for the big screen. The movie will be shown on the mural, which doubles as an outdoor movie screen. Come dressed as your favorite Wonderland character, have your picture taken with Alice, and enjoy activities, food, and movie fun.

Leonardtown is also home to the St. Mary’s County Historical Society. The group is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.