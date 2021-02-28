Leonardtown 1st Friday: March 5

First Fridays open up Leonardtown, MD, for a one-of-a-kind shopping and entertaining evening. This Friday, the town’s business community will be open March 5 from 5 to 8 pm.

This will be a perfect opportunity to find fabulous gifts while enjoying a fun night out. There will be one-day only specials offered at participating shops and restaurants, open studios and workshops at the art studios, opening receptions at the galleries, and much more.

Shepherd’s Old Field Market will offer a variety of shopping opportunities from nearly 70 different stores and services, there will be live music at the Port of Leonardtown Winery, and the Old Jail Museum will be open for free tours.

Arts-related businesses will be open including the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop will be open as well as New View Fiber Works, Fenwick St. Used Books & Music, Crazy for Ewe, Board & Brush Leonardtown, Wine & Design, and others.

Shops and restaurants will be open late for dining, desserts, and dancing at some locations. There will always be something for everyone of all ages and interests. Check the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in downtown, midtown, and uptown as they are announced.

Also, be sure to check out www.VisitStMarysMD.COM/FirstFridays for more information and www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a listing of shops and restaurants. Visitors are advised to contact desired locations for specific hours, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and event information.

A huge note of appreciation to the town of Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County Commissioners, Leonardtown Business Association members, First Friday volunteers, and LBA Platinum Sponsors (Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, The County Times, and Visit St. Mary’s) who all help to make First Fridays a wonderful community event.

The St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery at 22660 Washington St. will be open. Learn about the arts in St. Mary’s and also shop from local work by over 40 different artists.

North End Gallery at 41652 Fenwick St. will be open. A special once-a-year show including works by gallery members plus 39 regional invited guest artists, runs through March 28.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center. The Old Jail Museum will be open during the First Friday event.

