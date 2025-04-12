Learn How to Cook on a Budget

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 12, 2025

University of Maryland Extension will have a “Shopping and Cooking on a Budget” class from 6 to 7pm April 16 at the Lexington Park Library. Learn tips and tricks for saving money in the kitchen.

Learn how to make the most of your resources with practical tips for shopping smart and cooking delicious, nutritious meals without breaking the bank; and develop essential skills such as meal planning, budget-friendly grocery shopping, and preparing simple, healthy recipes.

The extended session will allow time for participants to practice their skills in the kitchen — at the library.

Key Learning Outcomes:

Understand how to plan meals effectively to minimize waste and maximize savings

Discover strategies for identifying cost-effective grocery options

Master techniques for preparing healthy and satisfying meals with affordable ingredients

Explore ways to stretch your food budget without sacrificing quality or taste

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or anyone looking to save money in the kitchen, the class will empower you to eat well while staying within your budget. The interactive program includes practical demonstrations, budget planning exercises, and access to easy-to-follow recipes. Perfect for individuals or families seeking to eat smarter and save money

The program is made possible with support from the Family & Consumer Sciences program of the University of Maryland Extension and will be hosted by Family & Consumer Sciences Extension agent Dr. Deon Littles.

For more information, call 301-475-4485.