LEAP Program Accepting Applications

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 · Leave a Comment

LSM Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2025 participants discuss the importance of mentoring with Leslie Taylor, left, vice president and executive adviser, at The MIL Corporation.

Leadership Southern Maryland is accepting applications for the LSM Emerging Leaders Program (LEAP), a six-month leadership academy for early- and mid-career professionals living or working in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

LEAP participants strengthen their leadership acumen, develop career plans, and forge connections with LSM’s network of more than 600 community-engaged leaders. The program will run from January 9 through June 12, 2026.

LEAP participants cultivate their leadership skills through activities focused on self-discovery, teamwork, mentoring, networking, and servant leadership. Each month a cohort of 25 professionals meets for a full-day session at a local industry or community site. Experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit sector serve as panelists and guest speakers.

In addition to strengthening leadership skills vital to succeeding in their careers, LEAP participants learn how to apply their talents in ways that serve the Southern Maryland community and enhance their personal lives.

Learn more by attending LSM’s LEAP Information Session on Thursday, September 11, 9 to 10am via Zoom. Advance registration is required. Click here to register or go to www.leadershipsomd.org/programs/leap/ for more information.

The LEAP application deadline is September 30, 2025.