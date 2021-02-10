Leadership So. MD Welcomes New Board Member

Lisa Clark has joined the board of directors of Leadership Southern Maryland.

Ms. Clark is a graduate of LSM’s Executive Program, Class of 2014.

She is a principal account and delivery executive for Microsoft Corp. As such, she serves as the primary customer interface with corporate clients for Microsoft Services, managing the overall client experience across the full-service lifecycle including strategy, solution concept, delivery, and support for digital transformation initiatives and cybersecurity/data protection. She manages initiatives across all corporate functional areas with a strong emphasis on team building and collaboration.

Ms. Clark was raised in Northern Virginia and attended Virginia Tech earning dual degrees in management science (decision support systems) and marketing. She moved to Maryland when she was recruited by BG&E to work at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Her professional experience also includes Oracle Corp., Spalding Consulting in Lexington Park, and Teradata Corp.

Outside of work, Ms. Clark has been involved in and supported local dance with the Southern Maryland Modern Dance Collective. She completed yoga teacher training in 2010 and has been active with the local yoga community. Past board experience includes a position with the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance.

About Leadership Southern Maryland

Leadership Southern Maryland is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of mid- to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region. Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.