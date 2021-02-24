February 24, 2021

New Website

Leadership Southern Maryland has launched its new website.

Leadership Southern Maryland educates and inspires a diverse group of current and emerging leaders creating opportunities for collaborations and partnerships impacting the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

LSM, a nonprofit organization, strengthens leadership, service, and mentoring by leading community initiatives across the region. LSM alumni actively lead and participate in various community events impacting the area, including collaboration on more than 25 projects for nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Maryland to improve its citizens and communities.

LSM prepares professionals with the diverse perspectives, self-realizations, and meaningful introductions needed to be a positive influence in the region. Its graduates are able to make valuable, lifelong connections with their classmates and connect with some of the most influential leaders in the  region — all while benefiting Southern Maryland’s communities and industries.

