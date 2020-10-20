Leadership Program Selects Class of ’21

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Twenty-nine local leaders have been selected for Leadership Southern Maryland’s Class of 2021.

From Baltimore County, works in Calvert County

Crystal G. Dowd, deputy director of Public Safety – Animal Services for Calvert County government

From Calvert County

Tamara L. Blake-Wallace, principal planner for Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning

Erin M. Farley, community wellness manager for CalvertHealth

Stanley D. Harris Jr., assistant division chief for Calvert County Department of Emergency Communications

Harvil C. Jenkins, senior vice president for MIL Corporation

Barry A. Murphy, chief financial officer for AIRtec Inc.

Lauren Sampson, director of corporate and foundation relations for St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Laura A. Schuessler, head detailer for aviation engineering duty/ aviation maintenance duty officer communities, U.S. Navy

From Charles County

Kerry P. Dull, director for Calvert County Department of Public Works

Erin Ferriter, action officer for the technical director for Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technical Division

Kara A. Harrer, director of pharmacy for CalvertHealth

Monica A. Kempson, director of tax services for Askey, Askey & Associates

Darrin Z. Krivitsky, head of corporate operations for Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technical Division

Jenny L. Plummer-Welker, long-range planner for Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning

From St. Mary’s County

Kimberly Bannister, supervisory program manager for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

Tracy Anne Barkhimer, president of Tracy A. Barkhimer, Acquisitions Strategy & Consulting

Lucia M. Beal, senior reliability compliance manager for SMECO

James H. Bolin, vice president at KBR

Dave D. Davison, vice president of business development for Naval Systems Inc.

Heather M. Earhart, senior program manager of PSI Pax Inc.

Ann M. Hawkins, director of patient access security at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

James R. Hayden, Realtor with REMAX 100

Derrick W. Kingsley, prospective executive officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Dawn M. Lessel, director of human resources for Zenetex

Deborah C. Settle, supervisor for field services administrative support for MetCom

Kenneth M. Sheffield, air operations officer for Naval Air Station Patuxent River

BJ Sievers, chief information officer for Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

Tara N. Strickland, director of communications for AVIAN

Marsha L. Williams, partner at Williams, McClernan & Stack, LLC

Following a two-day opening retreat in September, the class will attend eight one- or two-day sessions focusing on economic and workforce development, defense, education, health care, public safety, housing and human services, multiculturalism, and energy and environment.

These sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May.

More than 50 experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

To learn more about Leadership Southern Maryland, call Denise Foster, LSM executive director, at 301-862-SOMD; email denise@leadershipsomd.org; or go to www.leadershipsomd.org.