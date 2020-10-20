Leadership Program Selects Class of ’21
Twenty-nine local leaders have been selected for Leadership Southern Maryland’s Class of 2021.
From Baltimore County, works in Calvert County
Crystal G. Dowd, deputy director of Public Safety – Animal Services for Calvert County government
From Calvert County
Tamara L. Blake-Wallace, principal planner for Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning
Erin M. Farley, community wellness manager for CalvertHealth
Stanley D. Harris Jr., assistant division chief for Calvert County Department of Emergency Communications
Harvil C. Jenkins, senior vice president for MIL Corporation
Barry A. Murphy, chief financial officer for AIRtec Inc.
Lauren Sampson, director of corporate and foundation relations for St. Mary’s College of Maryland
Laura A. Schuessler, head detailer for aviation engineering duty/ aviation maintenance duty officer communities, U.S. Navy
From Charles County
Kerry P. Dull, director for Calvert County Department of Public Works
Erin Ferriter, action officer for the technical director for Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technical Division
Kara A. Harrer, director of pharmacy for CalvertHealth
Monica A. Kempson, director of tax services for Askey, Askey & Associates
Darrin Z. Krivitsky, head of corporate operations for Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technical Division
Jenny L. Plummer-Welker, long-range planner for Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning
From St. Mary’s County
Kimberly Bannister, supervisory program manager for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services
Tracy Anne Barkhimer, president of Tracy A. Barkhimer, Acquisitions Strategy & Consulting
Lucia M. Beal, senior reliability compliance manager for SMECO
James H. Bolin, vice president at KBR
Dave D. Davison, vice president of business development for Naval Systems Inc.
Heather M. Earhart, senior program manager of PSI Pax Inc.
Ann M. Hawkins, director of patient access security at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
James R. Hayden, Realtor with REMAX 100
Derrick W. Kingsley, prospective executive officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River
Dawn M. Lessel, director of human resources for Zenetex
Deborah C. Settle, supervisor for field services administrative support for MetCom
Kenneth M. Sheffield, air operations officer for Naval Air Station Patuxent River
BJ Sievers, chief information officer for Cedar Point Federal Credit Union
Tara N. Strickland, director of communications for AVIAN
Marsha L. Williams, partner at Williams, McClernan & Stack, LLC
Following a two-day opening retreat in September, the class will attend eight one- or two-day sessions focusing on economic and workforce development, defense, education, health care, public safety, housing and human services, multiculturalism, and energy and environment.
These sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May.
More than 50 experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
To learn more about Leadership Southern Maryland, call Denise Foster, LSM executive director, at 301-862-SOMD; email denise@leadershipsomd.org; or go to www.leadershipsomd.org.