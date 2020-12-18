Lawmakers Announce Funds for Community Health Centers

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, December 18, 2020

Maryland’s congressional delegation announced earlier this month that more than $8 million was awarded to support Maryland community health centers.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD), Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone made the announcement.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, community health centers in Maryland and across the country have played a vital role in providing quality and affordable care to American families. This new federal investment in Maryland CHCs will help shore up medical supplies, protect health care workers, and improve the delivery of care,” the lawmakers said. “Team Maryland is grateful for our health care heroes, and we will continue working to secure additional funding to keep them and their patients safe.”

Funding comes from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lawmakers announced more than $742 million in federal assistance, created through the CARES Act, for hospitals and health care providers. In the spring, the Maryland delegation announced more than $15 million in federal funding for CHCs, and another $6.9 million to increase testing capacity at CHCs.

