Law Enforcement Torch Run Set in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 26, 2025

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run brings together participants from around the United States and more than 40 countries to support Special Olympics athletes. This year, the local Torch Run will take place at 7am Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park.

Everyone is welcome to participate. The 5K run/walk course suits all fitness levels, and strollers and pets on leashes are welcome.

Registration for the event begins at 6am, with the race starting at 7am. Participants must wear an official 2025 Torch Run hat or T-shirt, which can be purchased for $20 on-site or in advance at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown; please bring cash only.

For more information, email Sgt. Angela Delozier at [email protected].

The mission of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people eight years of age and older with intellectual disabilities, and the sheriff’s office is proud to support the work of St. Mary’s County athletes and looks forward to seeing the community at the Torch Run in September.

