Last Summer Market @ the Airport

Scott Sanderson, a founder of the first Fly-In Farmers Market at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport also helped found Tobacco Barn Distillery, a regular at the Fly-In markets.

Historic Sotterley is proud to once again host a farmers market in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. This market will take place on Sunday, September 6, from 9 am to 1 pm.

The farmers market will once again feature fresh and local food and products in a place where visitors of all ages can see airplanes and future aviators take to the skies!

The market will take place in the parking lot in front of the Captain Walter Francis Duke Terminal building at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD. Located in St. Mary’s County, next door to the Wildewood community and office park, just north of Lexington Park.

This will be the last outdoor airport market of the 2020 summer season.

Due to COVID-19, all shoppers are requested to wear masks and keep a social distance from others while in the market area. The vendor booths will be spread out and there is plenty of parking next to and adjacent to the airport terminal building.

The farmers markets held at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

“We have been thrilled to welcome fly-in attendees at our earlier markets this season,” said Nancy Easterling, executive director of Historic Sotterley Inc.

The markets feature locally farmed oysters, pork from free-range heritage pigs, local honey, eggs, baked goods and breads, aged oils and vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, essential oils, spices, kettle corn, local wine, local beer, and local distillery offerings as well as a food truck and a shaved-ice stand. Something for everyone.

Vendor listing are available here on Sotterley’s website as well as updates or changes.

For more information about the growing Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Ken Reed, 44191 Airport Road, Suite C, California, MD 20619; cell 301-904-9928; email kreed@tqci.net. To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit its Leader Member Page or its fly2W6 website and Facebook Page.