Last Call for Vets Day Parade Participants

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 23, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Registration will close October 24 for marching units, individuals, and organizations wishing to participate in the annual Veterans Day parade in Leonardtown. Parade entries can include marching units, floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, horses, or other entries.

The parade will begin at 10am Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at St. Mary’s Ryken High School and proceed on Fenwick Street to the Town Square.

​​The parade portion of the event is coordinated by Connie Pennington. Click here for the 2025 parade entry form.

For more information on staging, registrations, or times, email [email protected].

The entry deadline is Friday, October 24. No late entries will be accepted.

In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled, and the memorial ceremony will take place inside the Leonardtown Town Hall at 22670 Washington St.

For more information about the parade, email Aris Nazarova at [email protected] or call 301-475-9791.