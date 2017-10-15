Kids Explore Nature at Annmarie Garden

Do you have a little eco-explorer at home? Why not learn about nature at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center in Solomons? Children are invited to an Eco-Exploration Day event from 10 to 11 am Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

Come along on an eco-exploration as staff naturalist Hester Burch leads youngsters and their caregivers on a hands-on exploration of the natural world of Annmarie Garden. During each session, Ms. Burch will explore something different – upcoming topics include autumn leaves, spiders, woodland critters, birds, and more! Something new and fun each time! Kids are also invited to bring in their own natural treasures for show and tell.

Projects are designed for elementary school-aged children, but siblings and families are welcome to participate, too.

Most programs also will include a make and take nature craft made in the creative and eco-friendly ArtLab.

Admission is free for Annmarie Garden members; $5 for adults; $4 for military; $3 for youth; free for children 5 and younger. For additional information, call 410-326-4640.

There is no requirement to register, but if you have a large group coming, be sure to let Ms. Burch know so she can make sure every child is accommodated.

Another Eco-Exploration Day will be held Friday, Nov. 10.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, MD. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs.

Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road; open 9 am to 5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Follow Annmarie Garden Sculpture Garden and Art Center on Facebook to find out the topic for each Eco-Exploration.

