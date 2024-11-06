KI Tablets for Residents Living Near Calvert Cliffs

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Potassium iodide (KI) tablets will be offered to eligible community members from 8am to 4pm Saturday, November 16, 2024, at a drive-thru event at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department routinely distributes KI tablets to county residents living or working within the 10-mile emergency protection zone of the Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center. These distribution events are for general community preparedness.

Registration is required for pick-up of KI tablets at the event.

For more information or to register, go to smchd.org/ki or call 301-475-4330. Do not contact Calvert Cliffs for KI tablets.

Community members may also bring their expired KI tablets for collection and safe disposal to the November 16 event. Free hand-crank solar charging emergency radios will also be provided to community members who receive KI tablets as supply allows.

Who is Eligible?

St. Mary’s County residents living or working within the 10-mile EPZ (zones 6 and 7). This area includes the following ZIP codes:

20659 – Mechanicsville

20636 – Hollywood

20619 – California

20653 – Lexington Park

“An emergency event involving radiation exposure from the power plant is very unlikely, but it is important for our community to be prepared,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “KI should only be taken when advised by public health officials during an active emergency incident.”