Junior Historian Program at Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A Junior Historian program at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, designed for children 7 to 10, combines outdoor exploration with hands-on history lessons.

Young adventurers will discover the past as they explore local history and nature from 9am to noon July 28 to 31, 2025.

Activities will include, but aren’t limited to, a hands-on archaeological dig, creating and racing boats, and crafting bird boxes and bird feeders. Upon completion of the program, each participant will receive a Junior Historian badge and certificate to commemorate their achievements.

The cost is $75 per child, and spaces are limited to 10 participants.

The program will feature the same content that was presented during the spring 2025 Junior Historian session.

The museum is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, MD.