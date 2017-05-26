June Events at College of So. Md.

Events in June 2017 at the College of Southern Maryland include an open house at the college’s newest campus, kids’ and teen programs, and the beginning of the summer session. Below is a calendar of June events at CSM’s campuses.

CSM Observes Code Green Friday/Early Closing. 1:30 pm May 26, College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. To decrease energy costs during summer months, CSM will close most buildings on Fridays at 1:30 pm starting May 26 and continuing each Friday through July 28 except July 7. However, the Children’s Learning Center and Teen College and Public Safety hours and services will not be affected, with these services and classes to be held according to a normal schedule. During Code Green Fridays, the fitness centers and pools remain open until 5 pm at the La Plata and Leonardtown campuses. The Prince Frederick Campus fitness center operating hours stay the same over the summer. Click here for more information.

CSM’s Celebrating a Career, Building Futures. 7-11 pm June 3, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. CSM will host Celebrating a Career, Building Futures to celebrate CSM’s fourth president Dr. Bradley Gottfried and his 11 years of leading the college as he prepares to retire. The event will include cocktails, tasty fare, live music and raffles and will showcase one of Gottfried’s realized visions, the newly opened Center for Trades and Energy Training. Proceeds will be used to establish the Gottfried Building Futures Scholarship for workforce training students. $100 per ticket; special sponsorships available. Call 302-934-7647 or email eabell1@csmd.edu, or click here.

CSM Summer Session III. June 12, College of Southern Maryland. Classes begin for Summer Session III at the College of Southern Maryland. The nine-week session will end Aug. 13. Find more information here. Find application information here.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 am-2 pm June 17 and every third Saturday of the month through December, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place. Learn more about career training programs offered in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry and more. Free. Call 301-539-4730 or visit here.

CSM Kids’ and Teen College. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with extended day child care available from 7-9 am and 4-6 pm June 19-Aug. 11, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses. A more than 30-year proven program of enrichment opportunities designed to expand a student’s idea of what is possible. CSM’s Kids’ & Teen College is the largest summer camp program in Southern Maryland and has options for children ages 5 to 14. Approximately 300 classes are offered mornings and afternoons over eight weeks at all CSM campuses, including Forensic Science, Lego Math, Minecraft Designers, Speaking Spanish, Junior Chef, Make Your First 3-D Video Game, Digital Photography, Cupcake Wars, and Spaceflight Institute. Find more information here.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.