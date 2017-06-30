July Events at CSM Campuses

Kids’ and Teen College programs continue at the College of Southern Maryland in July. Also on the schedule of July events are a concert on the Leonardtown Campus lawn and three nights of living history presentations at the La Plata Campus.

CSM Kids’ and Teen College. 9 am-4 pm, with extended day child care available from 7-9 am and 4-6 pm June 19-Aug. 11, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick campuses. A proven program of enrichment opportunities designed to expand a student’s idea of what is possible, CSM’s Kids’ & Teen College is the largest summer camp program in Southern Maryland and has options for children ages 5 to 14. Approximately 300 classes are offered mornings and afternoons over eight weeks at all CSM campuses, including Forensic Science, Lego Math, Minecraft Designers, Speaking Spanish, Junior Chef, Make Your First 3-D Video Game, Digital Photography, Cupcake Wars and Spaceflight Institute. Click here for more information.

CSM Summer Concerts on the Lawn. 1-3 pm July 2, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Great Lawn, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The Dixie Power Trio with the New Line Brass will play blues, jazz, Dixieland, and other American styles in honor of Independence Day. This concert is made possible in part through support from the CSM Foundation. Free. Visit the college’s website or call 301-934-7828.

CSM Closed on Independence Day. July 4, College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. CSM will be closed for Independence Day.

CSM Observes Code Green Friday/Early Closing. 1:30 pm Fridays, College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. To decrease energy costs during summer months, CSM will close most buildings on Fridays at 1:30 pm starting May 26 and continuing each Friday through July 28 except July 7. However, the Children’s Learning Center and Teen College and Public Safety hours and services will not be affected, with these services and classes to be held according to a normal schedule. During Code Green Fridays, the fitness centers and pools remain open until 5 pm at the La Plata and Leonardtown campuses. The Prince Frederick Campus fitness center operating hours stay the same over the summer. Click here for more information.

CSM Continuing Education: Free Information Session on New Drone Courses. 6-8 pm July 11, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Room 104/105, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Details will be shared about two courses: “Introduction to Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS)” (AVN-5010), a 12-hour class that will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 25-Aug. 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.; and Remote Pilot Test Prep (AVN-5020), a six-hour class on Tuesday and Thursday Aug. 8 and 10 from 5:30-8:30 pm. The introductory course is designed to instruct both hobbyists and professionals how to fly drones safely and legally. The test prep course is designed help pilots prepare for the FAA certification test and learn about the broad range of industry applications. Students will come away from the AVN-5010 course with their own drone and the necessary software. The information session is free. To register for one or both of the courses, click here. Email conedops@csmd.edu or call 301-539-4760

CSM Chautauqua Series: Gen. John Pershing. 6:45 pm July 11, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Lawn, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Gen. John Pershing will be featured in this part of a Maryland Humanities series, sponsored in part by Old Line Bank, that commemorates the centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I by portraying pivotal historical figures from the period. Free. Rain location, Fine Arts Center. Visit here or call 301-934-7828.

CSM Chautauqua Series: W.E.B. Du Bois. 6:45 pm July 12, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Lawn, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. W.E.B. Du Bois will be featured in this part of a Maryland Humanities series, sponsored in part by Old Line Bank, that commemorates the centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I by portraying pivotal historical figures from the period. Free. Rain location, Fine Arts Center. Call 301-934-7828.

CSM Chautauqua Series: President Woodrow Wilson. 6:45 pm July 13, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Lawn, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. President Woodrow Wilson will be featured in this part of a Maryland Humanities series, sponsored in part by Old Line Bank, that commemorates the centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I by portraying pivotal historical figures from the period. Free. Rain location, Fine Arts Center. Call 301-934-7828.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 am-2 pm July 15, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. 10 am-2 pm. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730 or visit here.

26th Annual CSM Foundation Golf Classic. Aug. 10; deadline to register is July 31. Swan Point Yacht and Country Club, 11550 Swan Point Blvd., Issue. Shotgun start at 9 am. This annual tournament raises funds for College of Southern Maryland students and college programs. The event includes prizes and breakfast, lunch, dinner, and refreshments. Call 301-934-7647 or click here.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. Those interested in these services should contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

