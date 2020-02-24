JSHS Regional Symposium Returns to SMCM

NAVAIR Commander VADM Dean Peters opens the 2019 Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Maryland Regional Competition at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

For the second year, The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) was awarded the opportunity to host the Maryland JSHS program on March 28, 2020. This is in collaboration with NAWCAD and St. Mary’s College of Maryland under their Education Partnership Agreement (EPA)

The symposium will take place in Cole Cinema from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, at the college, located at 47645 College Drive in St. Mary’s City, Md. This is a free event and open to the public.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) is sponsored by the US Army, Navy, and Air Force. The event was created to promote original research and experimentation in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics at the high school level. Additionally, the event publicly recognizes students for their outstanding achievements.

JSHS connects talented students, their teachers, and research professionals to reward their research and their interest in STEM careers. JSHS’s goal is to widen the DoD pool of trained, talented people prepared to conduct research and development vital to the mission of the DoD.

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Commander Vice Adm. Dean Peters, who knows his way around science and technology, gave the opening address at the 2019 Maryland JSHS. A physics major at the US Naval Academy he told the students, guests, and judges in the audience, “What I see here really blows away what I’ve ever seen.”

So, while VADM Peters acknowledged the symposium’s support from all services, he pitched the Navy to the talented students in the audience. Ninety percent of the world’s commerce moves by sea and the US Navy, beyond its defense mission, is a central component in maintaining open navigation around the globe. As to the degree of that importance, he held up his smart phone, rattling off the device’s capabilities he named many of the countries where the various parts are produced. More than two-thirds of the US economy depends on maritime trade, he said.

This year’s regional winners will move on to the 58th National JSHS, April 15-18, 2020, in Norfolk, VA. The 230 high school students who qualify based upon the presentation of original scientific research papers in their regional competitions.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, on both the regional and national level, is endorsed by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The events are held during the academic year and reach more than 8,000 high school students and teachers throughout the US, Puerto Rico, as well as the DoD Schools of Europe and the Pacific Rim. Students who compete at the national level must first participate in their regional symposia where they compete for selection to present at the national symposium each year.

For more information about the regional and national events, visit JSHS online.

