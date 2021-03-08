Jr. Science & Humanities Symposium Returns

The Patuxent Partnership has again been awarded the Maryland Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. This is the third year that TPP has collaborated with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is host to the 2021 Maryland JSHS symposium to be held virtually March 13, 2021. The two-day JSHS competition event is scheduled for March 15-16, 2021. The event speakers and competition judges are currently being finalized.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposia Program is a STEM competition sponsored by the US Army, Navy, and Air Force to promote original research and experimentation in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics at the high school level and publicly recognizes students for outstanding achievement. By connecting talented students, their teachers, and research professionals at affiliated symposia and by rewarding research excellence, JSHS aims to widen the pool of trained talent prepared to conduct research and development vital to our nation. The services jointly sponsor undergraduate tuition scholarships and cash awards for student finalists in the Regional and National Symposia.

For more information about the regional and national events, visit JSHS online.

Surprisingly despite the pandemic, well over 120 abstracts were received. The topics range from Environmental Science to Robotics, Population Genetics, Molecular Biology, Mathematics, Computer Sciences, and many more. It is disappointing that no entrants were received from St Mary’s, Calvert, or Charles counties and students will miss out on these scholarships.

The final stages of judging the top 20 research papers was completed in early March. Ten of these top entries will be selected to compete as oral presenters of their research papers and 10 will become poster presenters.

The announcements of the final competition will be released later this month.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

TPP works with the Strategic Education Office, NAWCAD to advance STEM education and outreach. One of many collaborations along with SMCM is the Maryland Junior Science & Humanities Symposium.