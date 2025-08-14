Join the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is a coalition of community members and local organizations working together to improve health and wellness in St. Mary’s County. Why not consider joining?

HSMP mobilizes its members through four action teams to address priority health needs that impact the community, including: Behavioral Health, Chronic Disease, Environmental Health, and Violence, Injury, and Trauma.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is seeking representation from local organizations, agencies, and individuals who are interested in supporting the HSMP mission and collaborative process. Membership is free and open to all. Learn more here.

Behavioral Health Action Team meets 10 to 11 am on the 3rd Friday of the month (Next meeting will be August 22)

meets 10 to 11 am on the 3rd Friday of the month (Next meeting will be August 22) Chronic Disease Action Team meets 1 to 2pm on the 4th Tuesday of the month (Next meeting will be August 26)

meets 1 to 2pm on the 4th Tuesday of the month (Next meeting will be August 26) Environmental Health Action Team meets 10 to 11am on the 3rd Wednesday of the month (Next meeting will be August 20)

meets 10 to 11am on the 3rd Wednesday of the month (Next meeting will be August 20) Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team meets 1 to 2pm on the 4th Thursday of the month (Next meeting will be August 28)

Meeting links are available at healthystmarys.com or by emailing [email protected].

Additionally, save the date for the 2025 Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership annual meeting to be held Thursday, September 25, 2025. The annual conference features speakers on a variety of health topics.