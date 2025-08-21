Join Sotterley for Day of Unity & Healing

Historic Sotterley will open its grounds to the public for its Day of Unity and Healing on August 23. The event is held in recognition of the UNESCO International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition.

The event runs from 10 to 11:30am, with additional programming continuing until 2pm.

This year’s theme, “From Legacy to Unity,” serves as more than a reflection—it’s a call to action. Organizers say the event is designed to foster open dialogue, uplift descendant voices, and create intentional spaces for healing and community connection.

The program will feature two speakers who bring both scholarly expertise and personal passion to their work:

Jaelon T. Moaney, deputy director of the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College and vice chair of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture.

Darius Johnson, project director of Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project, also based at Washington College.

One of the day’s most powerful moments will be the Ancestral Remembrance Ceremony, where attendees are invited to lift up the names of ancestors and families affected by the transatlantic slave trade.

Quilting Stories, Stitching Community

In a special hands-on workshop, renowned fiber artist and educator Dr. Joan M.E. Gaither will lead a documentary story quilting session after the ceremony, teaching participants how to design and create quilt squares that tell personal or historical stories. Dr. Gaither, who has created over 300 narrative quilts, is known for using fabric art as a vehicle for social justice, education, and community healing.

Participation in the workshop costs $30 and space is limited. Registration is required.

Alongside the main ceremony, the event will also include:

Live music by local favorite Casual Groove Band4Open house tours of the Sotterley property

Wagon tours available from 11:30am to 2pm

Holistic Health and Wellness resources

Educational updates on local archaeological discoveries from community partners

Local briefing on human trafficking awareness by St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office

Historic Sotterley, a National Historic Landmark and a UNESCO Site of Memory for the Routes of Enslaved Peoples, stands as a powerful symbol of the journey to building unity and fostering healing. It is a place where the realities of enslavement and the resilience of the human spirit are not only remembered but honored through ongoing education, dialogue, and truth-telling. It reminds us that history is not just about the past—it’s about how we choose to move forward together.

“This is not a passive commemoration,” said Gwen Bankins. “It’s about truth-telling, honoring those who came before us, and building a more compassionate and informed future together. The Day of Unity and Healing gives us space to remember and reflect.”

Registration for the event is requested but not required. For more information and registration, go to https://sholink.to/dayofunity2025.