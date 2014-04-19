Join Pax Museum – Keep History Alive

a letter from: Capt. Arvid E. Forsman, USN (Ret)

Acting President, Board of Directors, Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association

There’s a museum complex right outside of the base gate. Many of you drive past it on a daily basis. Some of you stop by periodically but many more do not. Some of you may not even realize that the museum is open. We need this to change; we need your help to preserve this legacy.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum has been part of the rich history of St. Mary’s County since 1975. Our story is the story of Naval aviation; the story of test pilots and engineers, the story of researchers and innovators; the story of dreams. Our story is awe-inspiring and motivating. Our story is important to preserve but we need your help to make that happen.

We rely solely on donations, individual memberships, and corporate sponsorships to operate the museum. While our flightline aircraft are made available through the Navy and are maintained by the efforts of Test Wing Atlantic, the museum receives no Federal funds to operate the museum whatsoever. One thing is absolutely sure. If we do not receive support from our community, we will not be able to keep the doors open, the lights on. This would be a tragedy.

We desperately need you to help us to preserve our rich history and inspire future generations of aviators, engineers, and innovators. We need your help and we need it now. With more than 21,000 people working on base, it is disheartening that our membership does not even reach 200. Please strongly consider becoming a member of the museum and join us in our efforts to preserve and inspire. You can join in person by visiting the museum and filling out a membership application. You can also join online by visiting our website at www.paxmuseum.com.

To hear our plans and hopes for the future, please stop by the museum on Thursday, April 24, 5 pm. We have an open meeting planned with an invitation to all museum members and interested members of the community. We think you’ll be excited about what can be done with the museum and we need you to play an active part.

We need members, donations, corporate sponsorships, volunteers. Visit our website www.paxmuseum.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paxmuseum to get more information, become a member, and stay informed about our upcoming events.

Join our museum – keep our history alive.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653; Open 10 AM until 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, noon – 5 Sunday – Closed on Mondays.

Admission is free.

There is much of interest for all age groups.