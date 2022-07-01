Join Conversation & Cruise on July 16

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 1, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island.

Join St. Clement’s Island Museum for “Conversation & a Cruise” this summer.

Visitors can enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational, and family-friendly morning of cruising during a series of themed events on the museum’s water taxi.

The cruises will be held July 16 and August 13, from 9 to 10 am. The July 16 theme will be “Pirates of the Bay,” and Aug. 13’s will be “Boating Through Time.” Each tour and cruise will be fun and educational for all ages.

“Since beginning this cruise series last year, we knew we had to continue to offer these fun yet educational cruises for our younger visitors to get them out on the water and learn something new,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This year’s series includes three fun cruises regarding different interesting subjects. We have plenty of opportunities to grab tickets for these three cruises before they sell out.”

Stone recommends reserving early. There is a maximum of 15 spots per cruise.

The event will begin at St. Clement’s Island Museum with an introduction and distribution of expedition materials. The tour will end on St. Clement’s Island, and from there, you can return to the mainland or check out Blackistone Lighthouse. Participants will even be able to make a fun souvenir to take home after each cruise.

Cost is $15 for adults, $10 per child, and children 2 and younger are free (but must still be registered). The cost includes educational and activity materials as well as the boat ride.

Those interested should call 301-769-2222 to RSVP.