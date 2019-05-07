Jazz Concert: ‘Happening Now’ May 12

Jazz One, “Happening Now” is the latest installment of the College of Southern Maryland Ward Virts Concert Series. The concert is set for 3 pm Sunday, May 12, at the CSM Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, in the Multipurpose Room.

The Prince Frederick Campus is located at 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick.

Jazz One will perform for the free concert.

“This season has had a central theme of new angles to classic music,” said CSM Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Education Chair Dr. Stephen Johnson. Jazz One is led by CSM faculty member Phil Ravita and the group will present a unique approach to jazz and jazz originals, Dr. Johnson said.

The concert is part of the Ward Virts Concert Series. According to the CSM website, the series celebrates the life and talent of Ward Virts, an incredible Southern Maryland pianist who died suddenly in 1993. A group of Mr. Virts’ friends and classmates conceived the Ward Virts Piano Project to bring the love of life, beauty and music that Mr. Ward embodied to a young generation of Southern Maryland students, performers and appreciative audiences. The concerts are performed on a world-class handcrafted Bosendorfer Grand Piano, a gift to CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus from the Ward Virts Piano Project.

The Ward Virts events in the series take place in the Multipurpose Room 104 in Building B on the Prince Frederick Campus. All performances begin at 3 pm. Doors open at 2:30 pm. No tickets or reservations are needed to attend the concert.

Ward Virts Series sponsors for 2018-2019 include the College of Southern Maryland Foundation, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Virts, Eric and Rané Franklin, Mary Anna Phillips, and Stovy and Anne Brown.

The series also receives grant funding from the Arts Council of Calvert County and the Maryland State Arts Council.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.