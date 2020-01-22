Jan. 30 — Andrews Chiefs’ Job Fair

January 30, 2020, 10am-2pm, the first Joint Base Andrews Chiefs Group Job Fair of the year will be held at The Club at Andrews at 1889 Arnold Avenue, Joint Base Andrews MD 20762.

Two FREE résumé seminars will be available to all attendees anytime from 10 am to 2 pm. Bring your résumé for critiquing. Learn new tips for building or improving your résumé.

BASE ACCESS AT JOINT BASE ANDREWS AFB MD MILITARY INSTALLATION

ADVANCED NOTICE FOR SECURITY APPROVAL IS REQUIRED (NO EXCEPTIONS).

You must have Active CAC Card or Military ID for base access.

If not, to obtain access to the base, email the following information to Janet.Giles@JobZoneOnline.com:

FULL NAME; BIRTH DATE; DRIVERS LICENSE NUMBER, EXPIRATION DATE, STATE REGISTERED; and CONTACT INFO (EMAIL & CELL PHONE).

Call 434-263-5102 office or 540-226-1473 alt. phone for more information. Deadline varies depending on the number of requests. Submit information no later than 1-2 weeks prior to the job fair. Please note: Registering online and posting/linking your resume for this event DOES NOT VALIDATE SECURITY APPROVAL FOR ACCESS TO THE BASE.

The January 30 job fair includes these exhibitors:

Continue to visit the Job Fair link above for company updates.

This participating companies list will continually be updated online.

EXHIBITORS:

Contact JobZone to reserve your space.

Résumé Database Access available next day to all participating companies.

Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102 or 540-226-1473.

JOB SEEKERS:

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: POST/LINK RÉSUMÉ ONLINE PRIOR TO ATTENDING

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES WILL HAVE ACCESS TO YOUR RÉSUMÉ THE NEXT DAY ! ! !

PRE-REGISTER FOR JANUARY 30, 2020 – JOINT BASE ANDREWS CHIEFS GROUP JOB FAIR HERE

Bring copies of your résumé.

Be prepared to drop off copy of your résumé at registration table.

Professional dress is required (or military uniform).

As noted above: register and post/link your résumé before the Job Fair. This is highly recommended.

Companies will have access to résumés the next day, if they are uploaded/linked prior to the career fair.

Continue to re-visit www.JobZoneOnline.com for updates.

All pre-registrants will receive updates on companies prior to the event.

A résumé seminar (two if demand warrants) will be available from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The Joint Base Andrews Chiefs Group Job Fairs bring together the area’s top employers — including defense and commercial companies, federal agencies, placement and staffing companies, colleges, and universities — and offer job seekers the opportunity to meet these employers face-to-face.

Directions to Joint Base Andrews Chiefs Group Job Fair.

Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102/540-226-1473.

