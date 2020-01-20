January 20, 2020

Jan. 28, First Pax Job Fair of 2020

job fair

Tuesday, January 28, 3-7 pm. is the first  Patuxent River Job Fair of 2020. Organized by JobZone and supported by the Fleet & Family Support Center, the career fair will be held at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department at 46900 S. Shangr-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD, 20653.

JobZone holds four job fairs each year just outside Gate 2 of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. The January 28 job fair includes these exhibitors:

Continue to visit the Patuxent River Job Fair link above for Company Updates
This Participating Companies List will continually be updated online.

EXHIBITORS:

Contact JobZone now, to reserve your space.

Résumé Database Access available Next Day to all participating companies.

Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102/540-226-1473.

 

JOB SEEKERS:

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: POST/LINK YOUR RÉSUMÉ ONLINE PRIOR TO ATTENDING

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES WILL HAVE ACCESS TO YOUR RÉSUMÉ THE NEXT DAY ! ! !

PRE-REGISTER FOR JANUARY 28, 2020 – PATUXENT RIVER JOB FAIR HERE

  • Bring copies of your résumé.
  • Be prepared to drop off copy of your résumé at registration table.
  • Professional dress is required (or military uniform).
  • As noted above: register and post/link your résumé before the Job Fair. This is highly recommended.
  • Companies will have access to résumés the next day, if they are uploaded/linked prior to the career fair.
  • Continue to re-visit www.JobZoneOnline.com for updates.
  • All pre-registrants will receive updates on companies prior to the event.
  • A résumé seminar (two if demand warrants) will be available from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The Patuxent River Job Fairs bring together the area’s top employers — including defense and commercial companies, federal agencies, placement and staffing companies, colleges, and universities — and offer job seekers the opportunity to meet these employers just a few blocks from Gate 2 of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

Directions to Patuxent River Job Fair.

Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102/540-226-1473.

Upcoming JobZone events in the region include:

For a complete list of JobZone fairs and to register click here.

For more info, contact JobZone: Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473; janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

To learn more about JobZone visit their Leader Member page, or  visit  JobZone Online’s Facebook page. Janet Giles/JobZone founder can be found here at LinkedIn.  

