Jan. 28, First Pax Job Fair of 2020

Tuesday, January 28, 3-7 pm. is the first Patuxent River Job Fair of 2020. Organized by JobZone and supported by the Fleet & Family Support Center, the career fair will be held at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department at 46900 S. Shangr-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD, 20653.

JobZone holds four job fairs each year just outside Gate 2 of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. The January 28 job fair includes these exhibitors:

EXHIBITORS:

Contact JobZone now, to reserve your space.

Résumé Database Access available Next Day to all participating companies.

Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102/540-226-1473.

JOB SEEKERS:

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: POST/LINK YOUR RÉSUMÉ ONLINE PRIOR TO ATTENDING

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES WILL HAVE ACCESS TO YOUR RÉSUMÉ THE NEXT DAY ! ! !

PRE-REGISTER FOR JANUARY 28, 2020 – PATUXENT RIVER JOB FAIR HERE

Bring copies of your résumé.

Be prepared to drop off copy of your résumé at registration table.

Professional dress is required (or military uniform).

As noted above: register and post/link your résumé before the Job Fair. This is highly recommended.

Companies will have access to résumés the next day, if they are uploaded/linked prior to the career fair.

A résumé seminar (two if demand warrants) will be available from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The Patuxent River Job Fairs bring together the area’s top employers — including defense and commercial companies, federal agencies, placement and staffing companies, colleges, and universities — and offer job seekers the opportunity to meet these employers just a few blocks from Gate 2 of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

Directions to Patuxent River Job Fair.

Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102/540-226-1473.

