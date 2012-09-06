Jacques Gansler: Go Slow on Acquisitions Reform

Jacques Gansler warns the Pentagon to go slow on acquisition reform, AOL Defense reports. The Pentagon is set to soon roll out its new acquisitions document, Better Buying Power, Defense News reports. The Pentagon’s acquisitions chief says DoD faces a tough budget year in FY2014 (paywall), according to Inside Defense.

The Tester gets a shot of NAVAIR Vice Admiral David Architzel throwing out the first pitch at Nationals Park on Labor Day weekend.

Boeing says the Pentagon still faces cuts, even if sequestration is averted, according to Reuters. DoD plans to meet with industry officials to discuss sequestration, Aviation Week reports. Defense Daily says the upcoming sequestration report may not include minute details (paywall).

The Joint Strike Fighter testing plan will finally get Pentagon clearance, Reuters reports.

Marines are still waiting to fly the V-22 Osprey in Japan, Aviation Week reports.

Marine Gen. James Amos defends biofuels before Congress, according to Foreign Policy.

The Atlantic asks how terrified we should be of autonomous drones.

Defense Tech examines the dangers of Pentagon cloud computing.

Boy Scouts improve Pax River’s nature trail, according to The Tester.

