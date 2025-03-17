Report: US Naval Supremacy Under Threat from China

A Center for Strategic and International Studies’ report issued last week found that China has grown to be the world’s dominant player in shipbuilding over the past two decades, reports The Associated Press. This poses economic and national security challenges for the US and its allies, according to the report released March 11. China claims to have more than half of the world’s commercial shipbuilding market, while the US share has fallen to 0.1%.

China’s dominance over US shipbuilding has created a bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill, reports Fox News on MSN. A proposed bill would establish a National Commission on the Maritime Industrial Base and mandate it to launch a probe into the status of American maritime industries, both military and commercial. “This is no drill. A fundamental pillar of America’s security, our naval supremacy, is under threat from Communist China,” said House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green (R-TN). Read the Save Our Shipyards Act of 2025 here.

While the Chinese navy keeps growing, the number of ships in the US fleet is decreasing, reports Voice of America.

China said earlier this month that it will increase its defense budget 7.2% this year, reports The Associated Press, as it continues its campaign to build a larger, more modern military to assert its territorial claims and challenge the US defense lead in Asia.

Billionaire financier Stephen Feinberg has been confirmed by the US Senate to be the Defense Department’s number two official, reports Breaking Defense. Feinberg’s nomination was cleared in a 59-40 vote.

Civil employees at the Defense Department’s Office of Net Assessment are being reassigned to other positions, reports The Independent. DefSec Pete Hegseth is dismantling the office that was often referred to as the Pentagon’s internal think tank and strategizes for possible future conflicts.

US veterans and military contractors are among those freed from a jail in Kuwait, reports Navy Times. The American prisoners were jailed for years on drug-related charges. Their release follows a recent visit to the region by Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s top hostage envoy, and comes amid a continued US push to bring home American citizens jailed in foreign countries.

The Office of Personnel Management’s internal watchdog will investigate potential cybersecurity and privacy risks tied to DOGE’s inroads into various agency IT systems, reports NextGov. OPM, which manages personal data on millions of federal employees, has been used as a transmission center to communicate directives and guidance to much of the government’s workforce.

The US Space Force is teaming up with the Air Force and Navy to learn from their experience developing an advanced, realistic training and testing environment for the F-35 fighter jet — with an eye on one day creating a similar capability for the space domain, reports Air Force Times.

The US military’s classified mini space shuttle returned to Earth earlier this month, after circling the world for 434 days. Military Times reports the space plane blasted into orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in December 2023 on a secret mission. Launched by SpaceX, the X-37B vehicle carried no people, just military experiments.

The US Senate passed a continuing resolution Friday night to avert a government shutdown, reports CNN. The stopgap measure funds the government through Sept. 30.

SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning, reports New York Post. This sets the stage to finally retrieve the two NASA astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck in orbit for months. SpaceX had delayed the flight to replace NASA’s stuck astronauts after a launch pad problem Wednesday, reports The Associated Press.

The US Air Force and Japan are mulling a test program that would establish a joint maintenance center that will perform repairs on aircraft operated by both nations, reports Air & Space Forces Magazine. The US has been exploring ways to expand depot-level maintenance beyond the continental US and get it closer to the fight.

The Navy has released its new policy that forces transgender service members to separate from the military, reports Military Times. The guidelines state that the service will revoke exceptions that allowed troops to follow the standards of a sex different from their “identification in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System.” Active-duty and Reserve transgender service members can request voluntary separation or retirement, if eligible, no later than March 28.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Red Blood Cell-Factory program is developing a medical device that could feed “biologically active components” into troops’ red blood cells that, when triggered, could help overcome injury or illness on the battlefield, reports Military.com. In practical terms, a customized, pre-deployment regimen could deal with threats specific to where troops are headed, such as extreme cold or disease-ridden jungles, not unlike the military health system’s area of operations-specific vaccination recommendations.

The Trump administration has cut millions of dollars from two cybersecurity initiatives, ending one that helps state and local election officials. ABC reports the administration seeks to rein in the federal government’s role in election security. The administration has also moved to disband an FBI task force that investigates foreign influence operations, including those that target US elections.

US Northern Command said last week that another 600 soldiers and airmen will deploy to the southern border with Mexico as part of the military’s ongoing operations there. The soldiers will come from units in North Carolina, Kentucky, and Louisiana. When the soldiers and airmen arrive, a total of about 9,600 service members will either be deployed or scheduled to deploy to the US-Mexico border.

All of the migrants being held at Guantánamo Bay Naval Station in Cuba have been returned to the US, reports The Washington Post. The 40 men have been taken to a facility in Louisiana.

The former Massachusetts Air National Guard member who leaked classified material about the war in Ukraine pleaded guilty to military charges of obstructing justice at his court-martial Thursday, reports The Associated Press. Jack Teixeira’s plea agreement calls for a dishonorable discharge and no confinement. Teixeira was already sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

The shipwreck of the 300-foot steamer Western Reserve has been found in Lake Superior, reports The Washington Post. The steel ship was ripped in two by a deadly squall in 1892. There were 27 people on board, only one survived. Nearly 133 years later, explorers at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said they located the underwater wreck using sonar technology, some 60 miles northwest of Whitefish Point, MI. At the time, the ship was hailed as one of the speediest and most advanced cargo vessels of its era.

