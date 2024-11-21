Insiders Considered for DoD’s #2 Spot

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, November 21, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Former Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist and former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, both serving during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term, are among names being discussed as possible choices for the Pentagon’s #2 slot in Trump’s second term.

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Two seasoned DoD insiders are in the running to be the Pentagon’s No. 2, and names of other possible nominees are swirling as the Trump transition team looks to fill top posts in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, according to Politico. Potential nominees for deputy defense secretary include former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie and former Pentagon No. 2 David Norquist — both veterans of President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration.

Every state’s governor and more than 100 members of Congress are pushing for a swiftly passed NDAA that preserves state control of the National Guard. Stars and Stripes reports the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act includes a one-time transfer of 14 Air National Guard units into the Space Force but retains a governor’s ability to nix any transfers and makes moving of units optional.

Trump has pledged a quick end to the war upon his return to the White House, reports Military.com, and some Ukraine’s allies are pushing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider new ways to lure Russia President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged peace talks during a phone call with Putin last week and France’s Emmanuel Macron has said he’ll speak to the Russian leader when the time is right.

Zelensky said on Friday, Russia’s war in Ukraine will end “faster” when Trump takes over as US president, reports CNN.

Once the Biden administration lifted restrictions on their use, Ukraine fired US-made long-range missiles into Russia for the first time, drawing a warning from Moscow that it would respond “accordingly,” reports The Guardian.

The executive arm of the European Union approved $317 million in funding for five joint defense-procurement projects by member states, the first time the bloc used its budget to finance common defense buying, reports Defense News.

The Pentagon failed its seventh audit in a row, reports Task & Purpose. The DoD has not passed one of the mandatory audits since they were implemented in 2018.

Vivek Ramaswamy, co-leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, sees large-scale layoffs ahead for federal employees, civil servants in their offices five days a week, and “certain agencies to be deleted outright.” According to NextGov, Ramaswamy explained on Fox News, Trump can act through executive action and that recent Supreme Court precedent plus its conservative makeup would provide legal backing to ideas he and efficiency co-leader Elon Musk advance.

US military branches, especially the Navy, are becoming more dependent on satellite internet from SpaceX and Starlink, Military.com reports the companies are owned by Musk who provides Starlink access to Russians and Ukrainians, has a close relationship with Russia’s president, and acquiesced to Putin’s requests to shut off service for Ukrainians at key moments of the war.

Managed services provider MetTel has become the first authorized reseller of Starlink’s space-based broadband services to commercial and government customers, reports NextGov. The service provides users with direct access to networks regardless of locations or circumstances.

Current and former intelligence officials say Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, lacks experience and her record of Russia-aligned public statements could undermine the nation’s ability to acquire intelligence from allies and partners, reports NextGov.com. The office coordinates intelligence efforts across the entire government and takes a leading role in assembling the daily brief for the president. Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran and lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, has military experience but not a deep background in intelligence.

Trump, on Monday, backed an “emergency” plan to use the military to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, which he has said could target more than 10 million people, reports Military.com.

Trump’s return as commander-in-chief could mean more hardball negotiations with defense contractors. But Trump’s focus on cost cutting and hard deals may hit resistance from an industry wary of contracts that put them at greater risk, particularly firms developing expensive aircraft heavily reliant on new, high-risk technology, says Defense News.

Linda McMahon, the former head of the Small Business Administration and co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment, has been nominated by Trump to run the Education Department, an agency he has threatened to do away with, reports The Washington Post.

Trump has nominated Doug Collins, Navy veteran and current chaplain in the Air Force Reserve to be the next secretary of Veterans Affairs, reports Task & Purpose. Critics question whether Collins may move to privatize VA services.

The House passed a sweeping package of measures Monday to expand and strengthen private-sector medical care outside the Department of Veterans Affairs. Stars and Stripes says the package will increase coverage for in-home care of disabled and aging veterans, fund mental health counseling for home-based caregivers, and better integrate information on private clinicians to facilitate appointments and sharing patient records.

The Navy suspended operation of its premier, residential substance abuse treatment program at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, VA, as a result of staffing shortages that affected the quality of care. Military.com reports the program closed in September and patients were sent or referred to other DoD residential programs or the Tricare network.

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers wants the Department of Veterans Affairs to streamline its scheduling processes for medical appointments amid reports that veterans are falling through the cracks when seeking mental health services at the VA, reports Military.com.

A Norwegian fishing crew was surprised this week by the day’s big, rare catch — a US submarine longer than a football field, reports Stars and Stripes.

The US Navy welcomed another littoral combat ship into its ranks. The USS Nantucket, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, was commissioned Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Charlestown Navy Ship Yard in Boston, reports Task & Purpose.

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, reports Stars and Stripes. The USS George Washington is also currently in the region as it transits to its new homeport of Japan. Meanwhile, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) has entered the US 7th Fleet, leaving the Middle East without a carrier for just the second time in over a year, USNI News reports. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is currently in the Eastern Atlantic en route to the Mediterranean Sea. The carrier strike group will likely travel to US Central Command as part of the continued merchant shipping protection mission.

Sweden started distributing a booklet advising its citizens how to prepare for war, as Nordic countries teach people how to brace for a potential Russian attack, reports Politico. Sweden’s 32-page brochure, also available in English and several other languages, explains warning systems, how to seek shelter during an air raid, even psychological and digital security. Norway’s citizens have received similar “emergency preparedness” pamphlets, and Finland’s government has released a digital booklet to prepare citizens for “incidents and crises.”

Benjamin Michael, a 2004 Naval Academy graduate, was charged Saturday with a hate crime for ripping an LGBTQ Pride flag from the Dapper Dog Tattoo Shop on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis, reports Military.com. The Dallas resident, in Annapolis for a football game, served in the US Marine Corps until 2014, ending his career as a captain at Camp Lejeune, NC.

Federal legislation that would give DC greater control over the decrepit RFK Stadium site and allow the city to potentially turn it into a new Washington Commanders home, passed a key milestone Tuesday by winning approval from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee with broad bipartisan support. The Washington Post reports the bill would give DC power over the site for 99 years. The vote clears the way for potential passage before Congress adjourns on Dec. 20.

Contracts:

Oceanetics Inc., Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded $15,000,000 for a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N39430-23-D-4050). This modification provides for an increase in contract capacity. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) area of operations and is expected to be completed by May 2028. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $129,989,368. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, (Navy); Navy working capital fund; research, development, test and evaluation; and other procurement, (Navy) funds. NAVFAC EXWC, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

TekPro Support Services LLC, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a single award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HU000125D0002), with a minimum award amount of $10,000 and a maximum ceiling/face value of $10,000,000, in support of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences’ (USU). This contract has a five-year ordering period from Dec. 1, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2029. Performance will be at, Bethesda, Maryland. This award was issued in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act (15 US Code 637(a)) and the Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 19.8, and the executed partnership agreement between the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Department of Defense. SBA accepted USU’s offer of this requirement for a sole source contract on behalf of TekPro Support Services LLC on Oct. 9, 2024. Operations and maintenance funds will be obligated at the individual task order level. Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Bionetics Corp., Yorktown, Virginia (FA8224-25-D-0001); Tyonek Technical Services, Madison, Alabama (FA8224-25-D-0002); SkyQuest Aviation, Glendale, Arizona (FA8224-25-D-0003); Strategic Technology Institute, Rockville, Maryland (FA8224-25-D-0004); and Kay and Associates, Buffalo Grove, Illinois (FA8224-25-D-0005), were awarded a $751,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the fifth generation of the depot on-site contract augmentee teams. This contract provides for modification, maintenance, inspection, corrosion control, overhaul, repair, regeneration, and storage of various aerial weapon systems and related components, missiles, engines, ground support equipment, and vehicles. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Vandenberg AFB, California; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; Minot AFB, North Dakota; Randolph AFB, Texas; F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; and Warner Robins AFB, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 19, 2034. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 22 offers were received. Fiscal 2025 consolidated sustainment activity group—maintenance funds in the amount of $2,500 ($500 per awardee) are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Assertive Professionals LLC, Wilmington, North Carolina, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is $127,330,835. Under this new contract the contractor is required to provide support in the following areas: general administrative support services, specialized correspondence management, staff action support, executive administrative support, Missile Defense System support, and protocol support. The work will be performed in the Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Dahlgren, Virginia; Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; and Fort Greely, Alaska. The performance period is from December 2024 to December 2029. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the SAM.gov website with nine proposals received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,790,676 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-25-C-0001).

WGL Energy Services Inc., Vienna, Virginia (SPE604-25-D-7500 $58,194,355); Enspire Energy LLC, Norfolk, Virginia (SPE604-25-D-7503 $32,875,281); Sprague Operating Resources LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire (SPE604-25-D-7501 $21,955,339); and NRG Business Marketing LLC, Princeton, New Jersey (SPE604-25-D-7502 $18,180,768), have each been awarded a fixed‐price with economic‐price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE604-24-R-0402 for natural gas. These were competitive acquisitions with five offers received. These are two-year base contracts with one six‐month option period. Locations of performance are Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington DC, with a March 31, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard, Coast Guard, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $389,000,000 modification (0002DV) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for logistics support services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Blake Willson Group LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $14,718,209 firm-fixed-price contract to provide quarterly financial statements for the Army General Fund and Army Working Capital Fund, and annual financial statement compilation and publication services for the consolidated financial statements of the Department of the Army General Fund, Army Working Capital Fund, and Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2029. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,842,567 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-25-C-0004).

L3Harris Corp., Millersville, Maryland, is awarded a $58,030,267 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-6200 for Navy equipment and components. Work will be performed in Millersville, Maryland (57%); Liverpool, New York (40%); and Ashaway, Rhode Island (3%), and is expected to be completed by October 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $58,030,267 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Marine Systems (NGSC-MS), Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded a $42,364,171 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0003025C1010) to provide ongoing support of the Trident II (D-5) deployed ballistic missile submarines and the guided missile submarines (SSGN) underwater launcher systems (ULS). NGSC-MS will provide technical engineering support and integration for D-5 and the SSGN attack weapon system. This support includes field services at sites and shipyards. The contract also has optional line items for continued support in the total amount of $318,716,528. This contract award also benefits a Foreign Military Sale. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (51%); Bangor, Washington (18%); Kings Bay, Georgia (15%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (10%); Rocket Center, West Virginia (5%); and Annapolis, Maryland (1%). Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2031. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,179,650 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; and fiscal 2024 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,716,758 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Prism Maritime LLC, Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $25,500,420 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for alteration installation team and in-service engineering agent support services. Services include installation, modification and upgrade for various systems including the Tomahawk weapons system, the naval fire control system, the Mk 160-gun computer system, the Mk 20 electro-optical sensor system, the Harpoon weapon system, the Over the Horizon weapons system, the Total Ship Computing Environment, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) command and control networks, the Dorna, the Mk 57 fire control system, host-based security systems, and the LCS Gun Fire Control System. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $218,420,038. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (30%); Norfolk, Virginia (30%); Mayport, Florida (10%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (10%); Portland, Oregon (10%); and Yokosuka, Japan (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2030. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated at time of award and does not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with four offers received. The Navy Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N6339425C0002).