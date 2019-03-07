Indoor Farmers Market March 16 at Airport

It’s the last chance to check out the indoor Fly-In Farmers Market of the season at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

Put on your “green” and come to the Luck of the Irish market! There will be some new additions at the market, and shoppers will be able to purchase fresh and local food in the comfort and convenience of the St. Mary’s Airport Terminal Building. The market will be held from 9 am to 2 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The regional airport is at 44174 Airport Road in Hollywood.

Organizers say they’ve started a new trend here in St. Mary’s County — it’s a Fly-In Farmers Market, where you really don’t need to fly in to attend, but you can!

St. Mary’s County’s own Mark Smith, aka “The Celtic Troubadour,” will play Celtic tunes during lunchtime and other tunes on his guitar and bagpipes to get shoppers in the mood. There are even rumors that a leprechaun will make an appearance and pull a number out of his “pot of gold” for one lucky winner of a Historic Sotterley raffle.

Successful markets were held the Saturday before Christmas and the Saturday before Valentine’s Day.

The unique farmers market is the first of its kind in the US and embraces the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. Bring the kids to see the “Giant Leprechaun” and hear authentic Celtic music starting at 11 am.

The “Luck of the Irish” market will include the following vendors:

Battle Creek Beef – Full assortment of local all “natural” beef and pork products

Olga’s Cakes – Home-baked cakes and cupcakes made by Olga the Cake Creator

R&H Farms – Pork products from free range heritage pigs. USDA gourmet pork

Just Loafin’ – Freshly baked French and sourdough breads

Swamp Fox – Family-owned small farm selling pastured raised chicken, duck, and duck eggs

Tobacco Barn Distillery – Local farm/distillery producing “Grain to Glass” bourbon and whiskeys

Blue Wind Gourmet – Local chocolate from a gourmet chocolatier

Free State Cidery – Hard apple cider from the highest-quality apples harvested in Maryland

Goose Creek Farm – Farm-raised shiitake mushrooms, fresh and dried

Rosemary Ranch farm – Local honey, eggs, and gourmet microgreens

Crabby Corn – Hand-popped kettle corn

Moonstruck Oysters – Locally farmed oysters, shucked or in the shell

Social Coffeehouse and Speakeasy – Fresh locally roasted coffee and sandwiches

Olivin’s – Maryland’s finest private labeled aged balsamic and extra virgin olive oils

Chris Kaselemis, the economic development director for St. Mary’s County, spoke last year about the markets.

“It took Tobacco Barn Distillery’s Scott Sanders’ energy and passion for promoting local products and our county to make something out of nothing. Scott worked with Ken Reed from S. Hunt Aero and Nancy Easterling from Historic Sotterley to put the pieces together to make this event,” Mr. Kaselemis said.