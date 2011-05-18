January 9, 2017

I Am Lexington Park – John Duckett

Posted by on Wednesday, May 18, 2011 · 1 Comment 

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LPS8CGyrqE]

  1. Anonymous says:
    February 18, 2014 at 1:05 pm

    If there is any way to get in touch with John Duckett, I would really appreciate if you could somehow get him a message that I am looking for him and his family. My name is Edward J Cook, II and I basically spent my early years with his family because I was taken care of by Mary Duckett.
    This is an odd posting and I know this may be a stretch, but I would appreciate it allot.
    My number is 4043800953
    I go by E.J.

