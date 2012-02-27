Hummingbird is Back
Boeing’s Hummingbird cargo copter drone is back in action after NAVAIR lifts the stop work order on the program, AOL Defense reports.
House Armed Services Committee lists five new hearings on the FY2013 defense budget on its schedule.
Sikorsky gets $15.4 million to upgrade software on the CH-53K Super Stallion helicopter.
The Pentagon’s Director of Operational Test and Evaluation has found that the Navy’s new satellite communications system is “not operationally suitable (subscription required),” according to Inside Defense.
Naval Air Station Patuxent River wins big environmental award, The Enterprise reports.
U.S. gears up for cyberwar, but is still trying to figure out how to fight it, CNN reports.
Global demand for drones surges as war tactics evolve, Defense News reports.
U.S. News lists three reasons why U.S. military superiority is unlikely to fade anytime soon.
The Offshore Windmills in the Atlantic near Ocean City will have a negative impact on the future Navy T&E of unmanned systems like the P-8 working with the BAMS, UCAS-D carrier landing demonstration, UCLASS carrier testing, and the Advanced FireScout interoperability testing with surface Navy air capable ships. Keeping the windmills from the Bay area only helps the Navy’s ATR inner range not the open ocean area. With unmanned vehicles having more and more autonomy (without human operator intervention) planned to be incorporated for both vehicle command and control as well as mission systems, safety is paramount and will require ever increasing amount of testing in remote areas (i.e., open ocean) away from human population to gain the necessary trust in the system performance. If Pax and Webster are to remain a center of excellence for unmanned air systems (UAS) in the future, then open access to the Atlantic offshore area is needed.