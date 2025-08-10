HSMP’s Call for Table Applications

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 10, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership wants to hear about organizations’ programs and efforts to improve health in St. Mary’s County.

HSMP has issued a call for table applications to provide a limited number of partners and community organizations with the opportunity to set up an informational table at the 2025 annual meeting 8am to 2pm Thursday, September 25, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building in California.

The meeting’s theme this year is “Public Health Starts Here: Thriving in St. Mary’s.”

Please note: priority will be given to organizations that can offer a health screening at their table (examples: blood pressure, body composition, mental health, etc.). Tables will not be allowed to sell any items during the meeting.

Organizations that are interested in tabling should review the meeting information and submit an application by noon Friday, August 22.

Vendors will receive a confirmation email with instructions September 5.