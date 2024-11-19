HSMC Hearth and Home Nov. 29-30

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Historic St. Mary’s City will hold Hearth and Home from 10am to 4pm November 29 and 30.

Join HSMC for the last open weekend of 2024, where you can stroll through the museum grounds, view foodways demonstrations inspired by historic European methods and those shared by a member of the Nanticoke tribe. Guests take home a recipe booklet for family fun.

General admission. Free for members.

Free for anyone with Tribal ID

HSMC is at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City.

For more information, call 301-994-4370 or email [email protected].