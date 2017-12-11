Hoyer Visits Seedco to Discuss Open Enrollment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) recently visited the Seedco office in Charles County at Health Partners, meeting with navigators to discuss the open enrollment period that is going on now. Seedco, the designated navigator in Charles County, provides enrollment help for people who use the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, and has an office within Health Partners.

Health Partners offers a range of low-cost health care services to people who live in Charles County.

Congressman Hoyer said the open enrollment season is short this year, making organizations like Seedco all the more critical.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with navigators from Seedco and learn more about the important work Health Partners is doing in Charles County,” Congressman Hoyer said. “During this year’s short open enrollment season, it’s important that all Marylanders explore their options and sign up for health insurance for 2018. … I am committed to ensuring all Marylanders have access to health care that is affordable for their family.”

Congressman Hoyer said organizations such as Health Partners are able to provide affordable, quality health care to thousands of families in the Fifth District because of the Affordable Care Act.

“I want to thank the dedicated navigators at Seedco, as well as the staff at Health Partners, for their contributions to the people of Charles County. I will continue to work with stakeholders in our communities to make sure more families in Maryland have access to affordable health care,” he said.

The open enrollment season for 2018 began Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15. During open enrollment, Maryland families can renew health insurance plans or enroll in new coverage plans. All Maryland residents are encouraged to visit the website MarylandHealthConnection.gov today to explore options, since some plans might have changed.

