Hoyer Visits CSM Hughesville Campus

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, May 8, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer visited the College of Southern Maryland’s Regional Hughesville Campus for the grand opening last month of the new Center for Health Sciences building.

The congressman secured $550,000 in federal funding in the FY2022 Omnibus to enhance the center’s programming and to upgrade its facilities and equipment.

“I was pleased to join College of Southern Maryland President Dr. Yolanda Wilson, local leaders, and CSM students and faculty today for the ribbon cutting of the new Center for Health Sciences building,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said after the event. “When I visited last year, this building was still just a construction site. Now it’s a state-of-the-art facility that will create new opportunities for our Southern Maryland Students and help train the next generation of health-care professionals. I was proud to secure more than half a million dollars in federal funding in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations to support the Health Sciences Center. My visit today made it clear that this investment is being put to good use.”

