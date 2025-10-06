Hoyer: US Needs Independent Bureau of Labor Statistics

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer released the following statement regarding the absence of a September 2025 jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

“The absence of a September jobs report — and the lack of critical data at this moment of economic uncertainty — underscores the need for an independent, nonpartisan Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last three months, the BLS has withstood the unjustified firing of Commissioner [Erika] McEntarfer and the nomination of an unqualified and partisan replacement.

“Despite the turmoil, BLS staff have continued to work diligently and professionally on behalf of the American people. This data is of significant value to policymakers and investors, as well as to seniors waiting for their Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment. Even the White House knows this, which is why they withdrew their misguided nomination of E.J. Antoni to lead the agency [last] week. However, despite this, Trump and the Republicans continue to double down on an irresponsible tariff policy and a government shutdown, while withholding the analysis of the impacts.

“Our most recent jobs report showed an alarming slowdown in the job market, and independent reports indicate that the economy may have lost tens of thousands of jobs in September. This comes as Republicans are raising health care premiums for millions of Americans, slashing Medicaid, raising prices, and giving tax breaks to corporations and the very wealthy. Despite this lack of data, one picture is clear – Republicans are telling working families: You’re On Your Own.”

