Rep. Steny H. Hoyer recently toured the Southern Crossing transitional housing facility and received an update on the services provided at LifeStyles of Maryland’s new location in Charles County.

The congressman was joined by Sandy Washington, executive director of LifeStyles, and members of its board.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to tour the LifeStyles facility in Southern Maryland at Southern Crossing,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-MD). “LifeStyles plays a significant role in our community — serving the homeless, low-income, elderly, and disabled populations in the Fifth District and in the state of Maryland for 26 years. During the COVID-19 crisis, when our vulnerable populations were hit hardest, I know that LifeStyles worked around the clock to provide support and opportunities for those in need. It is because of their invaluable role in our community that I secured $160,000 for this facility to help them continue their renovations.”

He thanked Washington and members of the board for meeting with him and discussing how LifeStyles can continue to shore up resources and create better economic opportunities for those in need.

LifeStyles is a nonprofit organization that has served Southern Maryland for 26 years. The nonprofit has offices in all three Southern Maryland counties. The services include temporary shelter, food, clothing, utility assistance, transportation, employment assistance, counseling, and prescription assistance for those in need.

The Southern Crossing building sits on six acres at 11150 Crain Highway in Newburg. It is the former White House Motel that was vacant for 10 years. With community support, LifeStyles Inc. raised more than $1 million to purchase and begin renovations to turn the once-dilapidated motel into one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for families in need.

Congressman Hoyer secured $160,000 in the fiscal 2022 Omnibus for LifeStyles to provide services for residents at Southern Crossing.

