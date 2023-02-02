Hoyer to Chair Regional Leadership Council

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, February 2, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer will chair the newly created Regional Leadership Council, which will include one House member from each of the 12 regions represented by the House Democratic Caucus.

“Democrats are bound by our shared purpose to ensure that American workers have the tools they need to compete and succeed in the twenty-first century economy,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “We worked to advance that mission last Congress, passing landmark legislation to help our nation weather an unprecedented global pandemic and to rebuild our economy stronger and more resilient than ever before. From the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act, House Democrats took action to create jobs and bring down costs for hard-working Americans while revitalizing the infrastructure and manufacturing that serves as our economy’s foundation.”

The Regional Leadership Council is a new tool that will allow House Democrats to build off that progress, Rep. Hoyer said.

“It will foster greater cooperation between the Biden-Harris administration and House Democrats as we convey our crucial agenda, implement this landmark legislation and show the public how Democrats continue to deliver results For the People. I thank Leader [Hakeem] Jeffries for having the vision and insight to establish this council, and I am honored that he asked me to serve as its chair,” Rep. Hoyer said.

“The Regional Leadership Council will guide our partnership with the Biden administration as we implement historic legislation signed into law during the previous Congress,” Leader Jeffries said. “During the next two years, it is critical that the promise of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Safer Communities Act, CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and other initiatives are brought to life in every corner throughout America. The Regional Leadership Council will focus like a laser beam on executing President Biden’s vision of investing in America. I thank Leader Hoyer and our twelve distinguished colleagues for undertaking the responsibility of helping to make sure that successful implementation occurs, public awareness of our legislative accomplishments increases, and meaningful change is realized in all 212 congressional districts represented by House Democrats.”

The members appointed to the Regional Leadership Council are:

Chair: Rep. Steny H. Hoyer

Region 1: Rep. Tony Cárdenas

Region 2: Rep. Jared Huffman

Region 3: Rep. Angie Craig

Region 4: Rep. Robin Kelly

Region 5: Rep. Derek Kilmer

Region 6: Rep. Lizzie Fletcher

Region 7: Rep. Troy Carter

Region 8: Rep. Darren Soto

Region 9: Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Region 10: Rep. Madeleine Dean

Region 11: Rep. Grace Meng

Region 12: Rep. Lori Trahan

