Hoyer Thanks FEMA Staffers

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has been tried and tested lately, and early in October Congressman Steny H. Hoyer stopped by to thank the employees of the agency for their tireless courage and work in dealing with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) was joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the headquarters of FEMA and the National Response Coordination Center. All three officials were able to share their gratitude for the work that has been done.

While visiting, Congressman Hoyer received an update on the work being done to help the Americans who are rebuilding the wake of these major storms. He said federal employees are performing critical jobs in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.”

“Many of these individuals have been working nonstop since Hurricane Harvey hit the United States over 40 days ago,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I join in thanking our federal workforce for the incredibly important work they are doing right now to address the life and safety needs of our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.”

He said he will continue to urge the Trump administration to deploy the badly needed resources to ensure that the people in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands get the help they need. He said he plans to focus especially on ensuring deployment of military assets.

“FEMA and other agencies involved in the relief efforts must have every available resource to assist these communities as they continue their response efforts and begin the process of rebuilding,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I thank the hardworking federal employees for their dedication in responding to these natural disasters.”

