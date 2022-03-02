Hoyer: Tax-Filing Process Might Look Different

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer offered information on resources for filing taxes correctly this year.

Tax season is now underway, and millions of Americans are beginning to file their 2021 tax returns. This year, the tax-filing process may look different, especially if you are a member of one of thousands of households who received the historic monthly Child Tax Credit payments last year, or Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

The deadline to file taxes is April 18, 2022, but the sooner you start the process the better to avoid any delays in receiving a refund.

Many Marylanders can head over to the IRS website to file their returns for free. If you need assistance before filing, the IRS has opened face-to-face help on Saturdays at taxpayer assistance centers across the country. This walk-in-service is free and available locally. ​This is especially helpful for families with questions about their Child Tax Credit payments and other questions for filing. Hours of operation are 9 am to 4 pm and you can find a center near you by clicking here.

Even if you do not normally file taxes, benefits from the American Rescue Plan may boost refunds for your family and you should consider filing this year. You may be eligible to claim the most benefits under the American Rescue Plan and expect a greater refund this year. For more information on tax benefits in the American Rescue Plan, visit this website.

