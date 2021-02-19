Hoyer Supports Relief Funds for UMD

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, February 19, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer recently met virtually with University of Maryland, College Park President Darryll J. Pines to discuss legislation to help schools and communities survive the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was glad to speak with President Pines [Feb. 8] to discuss the importance of ensuring that the University of Maryland, College Park has the resources it needs to help our students weather the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Universities and colleges throughout our state have been hit hard by the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, and over the last year I’ve worked hard to ensure our students have access to the support and resources they need,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Mr. Hoyer said that he and President Pines agreed that the university and its students should not be left behind as Congress prepares the next round of emergency coronavirus relief legislation.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan would provide nearly $40 billion for higher education institutions to help students and educators, and I reiterated my support for this comprehensive legislation during our discussion,” the congressman said. “This builds on the more than $32 million UMD received through the COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law in December and the more than $21 million allocated to the university through the CARES Act.

Students at the university have had to overcome significant challenges this past year, he said, and “I’ll continue to work closely with President Pines to ensure students, faculty, and staff have the tools and resources as we continue to fight COVID-19.”

I join in thanking President Pines for being an outstanding advocate for the University of Maryland and I look forward to working alongside him going forward to ensure that the University receives the aid it deserves.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.