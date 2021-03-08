Hoyer Supports American Rescue Plan

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, March 8, 2021 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said he is looking forward to sending the American Rescue Plan to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature this week.

“The Senate has now passed President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to provide long-awaited relief to Americans suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and to boost our capacity to save lives by ramping up the deployment of testing and vaccines,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said Saturday.

The help that so many of our people have been waiting for is one step closer, he said.

“On Tuesday, the House will consider the Senate’s amended version of the American Rescue Plan, so that we can send this bill to President Biden for his signature” this week, Mr. Hoyer said. “Democrats are delivering on our promise to take action to defeat this virus and provide the assistance the American people need until our economy can reopen safely and fully.”

“After passing the American Rescue Plan last week, House Democrats took swift action on several priorities important to the American people. First, the House considered H.R. 1, the For The People Act, a comprehensive bill to make government work more effectively and efficiently for the people it serves,” Rep. Hoyer said.

H.R. 1 makes it easier for Americans to exercise their right to vote, puts in place national redistricting reform, ends the influence of dark money in our elections, and includes election security reforms as well as new ethics requirements, he said.

“The For The People Act is vital, and I’m glad to see it pass,” he said. “I urge the Senate to consider this bill, which would restore Americans’ faith that their government works for them.”

The congressman said Friday that he brought another bill to the floor last week that passed the House with strong Democratic support last Congress that was also ignored by the Senate.

“The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act seeks to address racial bias in policing and restore faith between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This legislation would direct the Department of Justice to track systemic racial discrimination, establish a national registry to track police misconduct, ban certain chokeholds, establish best practices consistent with President Obama’s 21st century Policing Task Force recommendations, and makes lynching a federal hate crime.,” Mr. Hoyer said. “I am hopeful that we can garner Republican support in the Senate for this important measure.”

The American Rescue Plan is broadly popular with the American people and would give their communities funding to employ frontline workers, speed up distribution of COVID vaccines and testing, help reopen schools safely, and support small businesses, Mr. Hoyer said.

