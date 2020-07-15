The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its June 2020 jobs report, which revealed the number of jobs rose by 4.8 million and the unemployment rate decreased to 11.1% from 13.3% in May.

“While the jobs numbers released [July 3] demonstrate an improvement from the period after this pandemic first forced the closure of large parts of our economy, the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent decision in many states to pause or reverse re-opening plans threatens to halt the economic progress we had been making and further delay the recovery for millions of Americans who remain out of work,” said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD). “Having recovered one-third of jobs lost to this crisis is good news; but the reality that two-thirds of Americans who lost their jobs are still out of work is a sobering reality. As the extraordinary response of the CARES Act winds down, we are still a long way from a full recovery.”

Congressman Hoyer said it is clear that more assistance will be required for a longer period of time to help families and businesses weather this crisis. He said it is shameful that the Senate has refused to consider the Heroes Act and “continues to sit on its hands and do nothing.”

“We must continue to provide assistance to help businesses retain their workers on the payroll, expanded unemployment insurance benefits ​for those who lose their jobs, relief for those struggling to make rent and mortgage payments, and funding for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to help them ensure the continuation of critical services and to keep local heroes – teachers, first responders, and other public services employees – from losing their jobs,” Mr. Hoyer said.

“Today’s jobs report reflects the economic challenge we face as a country, with millions waiting for states and local authorities to get this pandemic under control so businesses can reopen safely and responsibly. As we are seeing in certain regions, ignoring the pandemic and hoping it goes away on its own is not a viable strategy, and doing so is dangerous and leads to an irresponsible loss of life. We will not be able to begin growing our economy again until we get this virus under control,” he continued.

View the June 2020 jobs report here.

