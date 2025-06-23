Hoyer Nominates 17 Students for Academy Appointments
Congressman Steny H. Hoyer with some of the students who received appointments.
Congressman Steny H. Hoyer nominated 17 Fifth District students for appointments to the US service academies.
The students received appointments to the Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Coast Guard Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.
“I am pleased to congratulate 17 students from Maryland’s Fifth District for their appointments to the United States Service Academies this year,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “These students embody the character we expect from our men and women in uniform – a sense of duty, moral devotion, and principled conviction. I am thankful to their families for raising such bright leaders, and I join in wishing them the best of luck in their future military careers.”
The following Fifth District students received appointments:
US Military Academy (West Point)
- Campbell Gelineau, Anne Arundel County
- Makenzie Brewer, Anne Arundel County
- Mackenzie Tokar, Charles County
- Chase Clark, Prince George’s County
- Nelson Deandrade, Prince George’s County
US Air Force Academy
- Luke Dipietro, Anne Arundel County
- Lauren Grace Compton, Charles County
- Alanna Francis, Prince George’s County
- Chikamdi Okeakpu, Prince George’s County
US Naval Academy
- Morgan Bujac, Anne Arundel County
- Chloe Haseltine, Anne Arundel County
- Michael Sohn, Anne Arundel County
- Clint Newnam, Calvert County
- Saunette Sanderson, Charles County
- Hunter-Robins Mann, St. Mary’s County
- Emily Maury, St. Mary’s County
US Coast Guard Academy
- William Clay, St. Mary’s County
Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.
