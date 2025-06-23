Hoyer Nominates 17 Students for Academy Appointments

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer with some of the students who received appointments.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer nominated 17 Fifth District students for appointments to the US service academies.

The students received appointments to the Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Coast Guard Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.

“I am pleased to congratulate 17 students from Maryland’s Fifth District for their appointments to the United States Service Academies this year,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “These students embody the character we expect from our men and women in uniform – a sense of duty, moral devotion, and principled conviction. I am thankful to their families for raising such bright leaders, and I join in wishing them the best of luck in their future military careers.”

The following Fifth District students received appointments:

US Military Academy (West Point)

Campbell Gelineau, Anne Arundel County

Makenzie Brewer, Anne Arundel County

Mackenzie Tokar, Charles County

Chase Clark, Prince George’s County

Nelson Deandrade, Prince George’s County

US Air Force Academy

Luke Dipietro, Anne Arundel County

Lauren Grace Compton, Charles County

Alanna Francis, Prince George’s County

Chikamdi Okeakpu, Prince George’s County

US Naval Academy

Morgan Bujac, Anne Arundel County

Chloe Haseltine, Anne Arundel County

Michael Sohn, Anne Arundel County

Clint Newnam, Calvert County

Saunette Sanderson, Charles County

Hunter-Robins Mann, St. Mary’s County

Emily Maury, St. Mary’s County

US Coast Guard Academy

William Clay, St. Mary’s County

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

