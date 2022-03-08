Hoyer Marks Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer celebrates the tremendous achievements and contributions of women throughout America’s history.

“Women have always been at the forefront of efforts to create a safer, more resilient, more prosperous, and more equal America, even if not always fully recognized for those efforts,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “I’m proud that, in 2022, women are not only working tirelessly to help us meet the challenges we face but leading. With Vice President Kamala Harris making history for our nation, with more women than ever before serving in Congress and taking on leadership roles in the president’s cabinet, with the first Black woman nominated [February 25] to the Supreme Court, with women leading some of America’s largest and most innovative businesses, and with women continuing to break ground as scientists and researchers, America is stronger because of women.”

The congressman said that House Democrats are leading efforts to expand opportunities for women and to combat gender discrimination. In addition to the work to close the gender wage gap by passing the Paycheck Fairness Act, a major part of that effort includes addressing the challenges posed to American women by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important to recognize that the burden of caring for children, the elderly, and the sick still falls to women unevenly in our society, and the pandemic forced many women to sacrifice their careers to care for loved ones,” he said. “Last year, Democrats and President Biden enacted the American Rescue Plan, which extended the expanded Child Tax Credit to help families make ends meet and help women stay in the workforce and return to their jobs. The Build Back Better Act we passed in November would further extend that popular tax credit while providing paid family leave and making child care more affordable for families across the country. That legislation also included provisions from the ‘Momnibus’ bill introduced by the Congressional Black Maternal Health Caucus, of which I am proud to be a founding member, to address maternal health and close racial disparities in outcomes for Black mothers and their babies.”

Rep. Hoyer pointed out the work Democrats have done in the House to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act last March.

“We must continue to do more to ensure that law enforcement has all the tools it needs to protect Americans from domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault and that survivors have the resources to heal,” he said.

Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on the women who shaped history and on those today who are leading the nation forward. “We must work toward a future with equal access to economic opportunities, health care, and safety for all Americans,” he said.

